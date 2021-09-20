Two Arrested Following Altercations in Knox Borough

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two local individuals were arrested on assault charges following recent altercations in Knox Borough.

Court documents indicate on Friday, September 17, the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Eric Albert Pheiff, of Knox, and 43-year-old Heather Marie Hook, of Lamartine.

Altercation at residence on Best Lane

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Best Lane in Knox Borough, Clarion County, in response to a report of a fight.

At the scene, police spoke to a known victim who reported that Heather Hook had arrived at her residence and drove through her yard to where she and Eric Pheiff were standing.

The victim told police that Hook then exited her vehicle and “started a fight” by striking the victim on the right side of her face with a closed fist. The victim reported Pheiff then grabbed Hook in an attempt to get her away from the victim. The victim also told police Hook bit Pheiff on the right hand, causing a wound. Hook then reportedly left the scene in her vehicle and went to her own residence, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Hook and Pheiff have children together.

Hook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $2,500.00 (10%) monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She was released on Friday, September 17, on a surety bond posted by a private party.

Altercation at residence on Chadman Lane

According to a second complaint, the investigation of the initial incident led police to a residence on Chadman Lane, in Lamartine, Salem Township, Clarion County.

While investigating the other incident, Eric Pheiff’s son related that Pheiff had entered this residence and began yelling at Heather Hook.

It was reported that Eric Pheiff then stepped toward Hook in a threatening manner, and Pheiff’s son then grabbed Pheiff and took him to the ground where they “wrestled around.” When Pheiff’s son eased his grip on Pheiff, Phieff reportedly bit him on the right forearm, causing a wound. Pheiff then left the residence.

Pheiff was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 17, on the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on October 5 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

