Dayton Woman Dies in House Fire

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Dayton woman died of smoke inhalation in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Kittanning-based State Police responded to 118 Rabbit Hollow Road in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, around 10:05 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, for a report of a house fire with a potential deceased victim inside.

Police say upon further investigation, 69-year-old Beverly Jo Rummel, of Dayton, was found inside the residence and died as a result of suspected smoke inhalation.

According to police, there are no suspicious circumstances and no foul play is suspected.

The case remains under investigation.

