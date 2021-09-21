A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 74. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 53. South wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

