Area Man Faces Child Endangerment Charges for DUI With Juvenile Passenger

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against an area man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with a juvenile passenger in his vehicle.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges on September 9 against 31-year-old Robert Bruce Wiant, of Dayton, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:50 p.m. on August 5, Punxsutawney-based State Police were on patrol on Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, when they observed a blue SUV nearly hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Sycamore Street.

According to the complaint, the blue SUV attempted to enter Sycamore Street from Myrtle Avenue without having proper clearance, and a vehicle traveling south on Sycamore Street had to swerve into the northbound lane to avoid being struck.

Both vehicles then stopped, and police activated their emergency lights to make contact with the involved parties.

After confirming a crash had not occurred, police spoke to the driver of the blue SUV and asked what had occurred.

According to the complaint, the driver, later identified as Robert Wiant, stated he “stopped – I just didn’t stop long enough.”

While police were speaking to Wiant, they noted he had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath, and his speech seemed thick and slurred. They also observed his eyes were bloodshot and watery, the complaint states.

Two passengers were in Wiant’s vehicle, a known adult female and a juvenile.

Wiant was subsequently asked to step out of the vehicle. He was asked if he had been drinking. Wiant reportedly told police he had “a few beers,” and was then asked to undergo Standardized Field Sobriety Testing.

Wiant showed several indicators of impairment during the testing and was unable to complete all of the tests in a satisfactory manner. A Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) was then completed and yielded a positive reading for alcohol. Wiant was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood test, according to the complaint.

The lab report from NMS labs on Wiant’s blood sample later reported his BAC was .083 percent, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Wiant through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on September 9:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– DUI: General Impairment (BAC .08 – .10) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 13 with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.