Celebration of Life Set for Mary L. Showden

Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020 in Longwood, FL after a brief battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

We respectfully request that all attendees wear masks to protect the most vulnerable among us.

