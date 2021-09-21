Clarion County Library System Holding Great Cash Raffle to Benefit Local Libraries

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Clarion County Library System is holding a Great Cash Raffle again this year to benefit public library programs in Clarion County.

(Pictured: Lindsey, granddaughter of Gib and Darlene Wolbert of Lucinda, showing off some of this year’s Great Cash Raffle tickets.)

Tickets are $5.00 each and only 1,400 will be sold.

Tickets may be purchased at Foxburg Free Library, Knox Public Library, Redbank Valley Public Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Clarion Free Library, and at some local businesses.

Summer Reading Programs have wrapped up at Clarion County Public Libraries.

Thanks in part to proceeds from last year’s Great Cash Raffle, Foxburg Free Library created educational take-home packets for their eight-week summer reading program and purchased five new computers. Knox Public Library also used some of the money for their take-home summer reading kits and to purchase final prizes for readers from local Knox area businesses. Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem and Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg also created summer reading kits. At Clarion Free Library all Great Cash Raffle proceeds go to their summer reading program. They mainly use the money to purchase books and supplement prizes donated by local businesses.

The Clarion County Library System library directors purchased new Books-on-CD for the county library’s rotating collection. The libraries continued to provide access to Hoopla, a service where library users can access ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming videos from home.

Visit your library to buy some raffle tickets now!

The drawing will be held on December 10th at 1:00 p.m. on the Clarion County Library System Facebook page.

