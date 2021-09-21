Clarion University Football: Quinn Zinobile Named PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced wide receiver Quinn Zinobile earned PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week honors after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.

Facing off with Shippensburg on Saturday, Zinobile caught five passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores came on huge plays in the first quarter, starting with a 73-yard touchdown reception to put the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard. That was the longest reception of Zinobile’s young career. He followed it up with another long scoring catch on the very next offensive possession, hauling in a pass from Taylor Eggers for a 53-yard strike to tie the game at 14-14.

With his 202 receiving yards, Zinobile became the first Golden Eagle receiver to top 200 yards in a game since Jon Reid did it against LIU Post in the 2012 season. Of those 202 yards, 80 of them were recorded as yards after the catch.

Zinobile currently ranks second in the PSAC and first in the PSAC West with an average of 117.3 receiving yards per game, and is tied for first in the PSAC with four touchdown catches so far. He is one of only two PSAC receivers with more than 10 receptions so far to average better than 20 yards per catch, at 20.7 yards per reception.

