 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Football: Quinn Zinobile Named PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-C218bniJsCxLOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced wide receiver Quinn Zinobile earned PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week honors after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.

Facing off with Shippensburg on Saturday, Zinobile caught five passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores came on huge plays in the first quarter, starting with a 73-yard touchdown reception to put the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard. That was the longest reception of Zinobile’s young career. He followed it up with another long scoring catch on the very next offensive possession, hauling in a pass from Taylor Eggers for a 53-yard strike to tie the game at 14-14.

With his 202 receiving yards, Zinobile became the first Golden Eagle receiver to top 200 yards in a game since Jon Reid did it against LIU Post in the 2012 season. Of those 202 yards, 80 of them were recorded as yards after the catch.

Zinobile currently ranks second in the PSAC and first in the PSAC West with an average of 117.3 receiving yards per game, and is tied for first in the PSAC with four touchdown catches so far. He is one of only two PSAC receivers with more than 10 receptions so far to average better than 20 yards per catch, at 20.7 yards per reception.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.