Clarion Hospital Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 51 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, September 20, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 09/19/2021: 14,727
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,405
Positives: 2,409
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 09/19/2021: 60,559
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 20,819
Positives: 5,709
Hospital Inpatients as of 09/20/2021, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 12 patients. 3 suspected. 9 confirmed. 3 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 44 patients. 0 suspected. 44 confirmed. 6 ICU.
Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths on 09/17/2021, one death on 09/18/2021, and two deaths on 09/19/2021.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.