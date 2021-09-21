David N. Himes passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the age of 73.

Born in Kittanning, PA, David lived in Freehold, NJ where he graduated from Freehold Borough High School and attended Monmouth University, before settling in Levittown, PA.

Never without his cowboy hat, Dave was a memorable character to all he met.

His cheery disposition and quick smile helped him make friends wherever he would go.

He was a man of many interests, who would follow his curiosity wherever it would lead him.

He loved to sing at every opportunity, play guitar, read, watch the Yankees, go for long drives in his convertible, and listen to live music whenever he found it.

As much as he was a people person, he was an animal lover, who took in strays and enjoyed improving the lives of the animals around him in whatever way he could.

The beach is where he was happiest, always up to watch the sunrise and listen to the waves.

He was a true optimist, who could make the best of any situation, and find a pleasure, no matter how small, in whatever he was faced with.

He was a member of the West Levittown Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

David will be missed by his beloved wife of 35 years, Dawn Denise (MacDonnell) and his beloved daughter and son-in-law Susan & Dennis Hoage.

He was predeceased by his parents, Susan (Hudak) and Edward Himes, and his brother Roy Himes.

Services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

For Zoom credentials and online condolences, visit www.doughertyfuneralhome.com.

