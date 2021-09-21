Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Monday Sept. 20, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 9, 1933 in Petroleum Center, PA., she was one of eleven children born to Albert & Charlotte Kurschinske Saboski

Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked at the City of Oil City as a clerk in the Treasurers Office for many years.

She was an active member of the Oil City First Church of God, where she worked in the nursery and with the youth as a sunday school teacher.

Dorothy loved cats and dogs and enjoyed feeding the strays.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler & Pirates Fan.

Dorothy is survived by three sisters: Charlotte Wilson of Franklin, Jean Vogan of Franklin and Elaine Karns & her husband William of Cherrytree, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Albert L. Saboski and Michael J. Saboski and by 5 sisters, Ardelle Sawatsky, Jacqueline Karns, Henrietta Roebuck, Lois Eddy and Marilyn Saboski

Friends will be received from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday in the Oil City First Church of God at 2:00 P.M. Friends will be received from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at the church prior to the Funeral Service.

Rev. Brenda Snedden, Pastor, will preside.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to the Oil City First Church of God.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

