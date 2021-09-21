Local Counties Have No Plans to Mandate Vaccines for Workers

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Officials from Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and Forest Counties all told exploreClarion.com they do not have any plans to mandate county workers be vaccinated.

“Not at this time, no,” Mark Kingston, Forest County commissioner, said. “We’re not considering.”

Representatives from the Commissioner’s offices in Venango and Clarion Counties told exploreClarion.com the same.

“We have no plan for that and no direction from the state or federal government on what to do,” explained Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“At this time, no,” said Mike Dulaney, commissioner in Venango County.

Dulaney said his fellow commissioner, Albert Abramovic, who serves as vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, reported the CCAP discussed the issue of vaccine mandates and had appealed to the state government for guidance, but had so far received none.

“In the past, we were never forced to do this stuff. There’s a lot of uncertainties,” said Dulaney.

Venango County is also choosing to remain lax on masking requirements.

Dulaney said the county is only requiring unvaccinated individuals to wear masks inside county buildings.

Clarion and Venango Counties are similarly relaxed on masking inside county facilities.

“Maybe in the future we’ll consider it,” said Kingston, who explained masks are only required in the “common areas” in Forest County buildings such as hallways and entrances

“At this point, we have no direction from the state,” said Tharan about mask requirements, repeating his earlier point.

However, in Jefferson County, Commissioner Herb Bullers said rising COVID-19 case numbers means the county will enforce a masking requirement more stringently inside county buildings.

“There’s almost 200 cases this month,” said Bullers. “We are going to get a little tougher on the masks.”

