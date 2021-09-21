 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jean L. Scott

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Jean L. Scott, 79, of Seminole, passed away on Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born January 13, 1942 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Velma (Maddie) Kelly.

She married Thomas Scott on March 13, 1961 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1998.

Jean was a homemaker and a devote Christian who read her bible daily.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing all kinds of games and sports with her grandkids.

She had a special place in her heart for her dog Jeremiah, and spoiled him with love, treats, and toys.

She is survived by four children, Charles Scott and his wife, Brenda, of Fairmount City, David Scott and his wife, Elsa, of Avondale, Arizona, Sandy Drayer and her husband, Jim, of Mayport, and Thomas Scott and his wife, Mary, of New Bethlehem, nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and two brothers, Ron Kelly and his wife, Cindy of Earlville, New York and Harry Kelly of Frewsburg, New York.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Kelly.

The funeral service will be private for the family.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.