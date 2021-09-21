Jean L. Scott, 79, of Seminole, passed away on Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born January 13, 1942 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Velma (Maddie) Kelly.

She married Thomas Scott on March 13, 1961 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1998.

Jean was a homemaker and a devote Christian who read her bible daily.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing all kinds of games and sports with her grandkids.

She had a special place in her heart for her dog Jeremiah, and spoiled him with love, treats, and toys.

She is survived by four children, Charles Scott and his wife, Brenda, of Fairmount City, David Scott and his wife, Elsa, of Avondale, Arizona, Sandy Drayer and her husband, Jim, of Mayport, and Thomas Scott and his wife, Mary, of New Bethlehem, nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and two brothers, Ron Kelly and his wife, Cindy of Earlville, New York and Harry Kelly of Frewsburg, New York.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Kelly.

The funeral service will be private for the family.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

