Keystone Seniors Nominate Homecoming Court

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School seniors recently nominated their 2021 Homecoming Court.

Pictured are Front Row: Zander McHenry, Alyssa Weaver, Tahara Bish, and Landon Hurrelbrink; Standing Row: Viola Villori, Josiah Hansford, Katie Sayers, Steven Shetler, Jozee Weaver, Bret Wingard, Tarah Lauffer, Owen Easton, and Cassidy Morris (Absent from Photo-Caleb Nellis).

The Homecoming Crowning Ceremony will take place on the field prior to the Homecoming Football Game on Friday, September 24, set to begin at 6:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, September 25, at 9:00 a.m. along Darby, Main Street, and State Street.

Finally, Keystone’s S.P.A.R.K. Club, with the help of the Student Government, is sponsoring the “Light Up the Night” Homecoming Dance at The Glory Barn venue in Knox.

