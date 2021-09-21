 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone Seniors Nominate Homecoming Court

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Keystone-HoCo-CourtKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School seniors recently nominated their 2021 Homecoming Court.

Pictured are Front Row: Zander McHenry, Alyssa Weaver, Tahara Bish, and Landon Hurrelbrink; Standing Row: Viola Villori, Josiah Hansford, Katie Sayers, Steven Shetler, Jozee Weaver, Bret Wingard, Tarah Lauffer, Owen Easton, and Cassidy Morris (Absent from Photo-Caleb Nellis).

The Homecoming Crowning Ceremony will take place on the field prior to the Homecoming Football Game on Friday, September 24, set to begin at 6:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, September 25, at 9:00 a.m. along Darby, Main Street, and State Street.

Finally, Keystone’s S.P.A.R.K. Club, with the help of the Student Government, is sponsoring the “Light Up the Night” Homecoming Dance at The Glory Barn venue in Knox.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.