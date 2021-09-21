Knox Man Charged With Taking Possession of Firearm Illegally Due Back in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for today for a Knox man who allegedly took possession of a firearm he was prohibited from possessing.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 71-year-old Dana Darryl McCall that was continued on Tuesday, September 7, is scheduled to resume at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21.

McCall faces the following charge:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

He is currently free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into a report made to state police in late August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, August 27, a known individual arrived at the Clarion-based State Police to report receiving information that Dana Darryl McCall was attempting to take possession of firearms when he is a prohibited person.

Through investigation, police determined McCall planned to acquire a Savage Over/Under 220 20-gauge shotgun, a 22 caliber rifle, and two crossbows from a residence in Ashland Township, Clarion County, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, McCall was observed by an undercover trooper arriving at the Ashland Township residence on August 29. He was then seen placing two crossbows in his vehicle before retrieving the shotgun and placing it in the vehicle, as well. He then returned to his residence.

Police then obtained a search warrant for McCall’s residence, and the shotgun was found stored behind a dresser in the living room, the complaint states.

McCall was interviewed by police and reportedly admitted to taking possession of the two crossbows and the shotgun.

On August 29, the Pennsylvania State Police PICS (Pennsylvania Instant Check System) Unit was contacted, and it was verified Dana Darryl McCall is a person not to possess firearms and has been since 2008.

McCall was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 29.

