Patrick S. “Pat” Bryan, 57, of Philipsburg, died Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Pat was born in Philipsburg; a son of Marshall T. Bryan, who survives of Philipsburg and the late Nancy L. Bryan.

Pat was a 1982 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School and a graduate of the carpentry program at the Clearfield Career and Technology Center.

He was employed as a master carpenter with Jack Frost Construction, Philipsburg.

He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a Life Member of the Hope Fire Co. #2, both of Philipsburg.

Among his favorite pastimes; he loved hunting and spending time in the outdoors.

Pat was married on August 12, 2006, in DuBois, to the former Sandi L. Master, who survives at home.

He is also survived by one sister, Marsha L. Sallurday and her husband, Billy Joe, of (North) Philipsburg; one brother, Mark A. Bryan and his wife, Betsy, of Treasure Lake; his mother-in-law, Barbara L. Master, of Knox; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; his maternal and paternal grandparents; a sister, Valerie A. Bryan-Heichel; his father-in-law, William W. Master; and a brother-in-law, W. Michael “Mike” Master.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Pat’s memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801; the American Cancer Society; or to the pancreatic cancer research charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and memories may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg.

