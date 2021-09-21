Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Foxburg Fall Festival Returns on September 26

The very popular and growing Foxburg Art, Wine and Food Festival celebrates its 17th year on Sunday, September 26.

The Festival runs on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the heart of this charming village along the scenic Allegheny River in Clarion County.

Get a head start on the festivities on Saturday, September 25 with the fabulous Clam Bake at Foxburg’s Allegheny Grille – reservations are required, so please call the Grille at 724-659-5701.

Another festival pre-event is the appearance of Butler native Shane Alexander – singer, songwriter, guitarist, and recording artist – on Saturday, September 25, 7:30 PM at Lincoln Hall. Shane has toured the world with top performers and his music can be heard on over 100 television shows. Tickets are available online at alleghenyriverstone.org or reservations can be made by calling 724-659-3153.

The Foxburg Festival will feature a wide variety of artisans and crafters offering handcrafted items for sale. Each year, new vendors are attracted to the event. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be available during the event at each business and there is a Chinese Auction at Foxburg Pizza. While you’re exploring Foxburg’s businesses, be sure to visit The Red Brick Gallery, the area’s premier artist cooperative, where you can purchase that perfect piece or get an early start on Christmas shopping.

There will be plenty of food vendors lining Main Street to satisfy your hunger and you can treat that sweet tooth with handcrafted Belgian chocolates, ice cream or gourmet coffee at Divani Chocolatier and Barista. Still thirsty? Drop into the very popular Foxburg Wine Cellars offering over 30 varieties of wine along with accessories and gift items.

Throughout the event, music will be provided by Max Schang at the Allegheny Grille Tent from 12 PM to 2 PM, the Richard Eustice Band at the Foxburg Wine Cellars patio from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Samantha Sears performs at Divani Chocolatier from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Plan now for a Foxburg weekend! This is a free event and a free shuttle service is provided at the designated parking area – Allegheny-Clarion Valley Elementary School, located on PA Route 58. For visitor’s safety, it is requested that all motorized vehicles, including motorcycles, park at those designated areas. Handicapped parking will be provided close to the event.

