SPONSORED: Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to Host Dr. Jonathan Scholl Zoom

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-YzUz5H7NTlCgIyThe Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is partnering with Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC) to bring a free training opportunity to the community.

Dr. Jonathan Scholl, MD, MS will be the Keynote Speaker for The Opioid Crisis: Pain Management in Midst of an Epidemic on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Scholl will discuss the history of the epidemic, how it has impacted pain management care moving forward and will cover some of today’s approaches for safe pain management treatment options.

This presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom and individuals that would like to RSVP can do so by email [email protected]

For more information contact Mike Krafick at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 724-548-8334 extension 505.

