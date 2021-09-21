State Police Searching for Missing 80-Year-Old Man

VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 80-year-old man who was reported missing in Crawford County has been located.

Meadville-based State Police say 80-year-old Valentine W. Eiler, of Meadville, who was reported missing earlier today, September 21, has been located.

According to a representative of the Meadville-based State Police, Eiler was found safe and returned to his home.

Police began the search after Eiler left his home, located on Debra Drive in Meadville, around 11 p.m. on September 20, and had not been seen again as of early Tuesday morning.

