A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers between midnight and 3am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 54. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

