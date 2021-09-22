Clair G. Hidinger, 74, of Marienville died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.

Born on September 24, 1946 in Kittanning he was the son of the late Gordon and Anna King Hidinger.

He attended Kittanning High School and proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy.

On December 12, 1964 in Kittanning he married the former Carol Emminger. She survives.

Mr. Hidinger had worked in the past as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Labor Union Local #952 and attended Kittanning Church of the Nazarene.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by a son, Douglas (Gara) Hidinger; a daughter, Lisa (William) Lamoreaux; a brother, James (Jean) Hidinger; a sister, Dorothy Bertolino; three grandchildren, Danielle (Jeff) McClellan, Cody Kirkwood and Sarah Hidinger; five great grandchildren, Natalie, Zander, Evalyn, Avaleigh and Cooper; as well as his in-laws, Roy (Sandy) Forester, Larry (Bella) Reedy, Gene (Kathy) Carnes and Corey (Melody) Fitzgerald.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a brother, William and sister, Barbara.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa. was entrusted with final arrangements for Mr. Hidinger. All services will be private.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.