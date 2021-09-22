Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rise and Shine Parfait

Within seconds, create a healthy breakfast that your child is actually excited to eat!

Ingredients

4 cups fat-free vanilla yogurt

2 medium peaches, chopped



2 cups fresh blackberries1/2 cup granola without raisins or Kashi Go Lean Crunch cereal

Directions

-Layer half the yogurt, peaches, blackberries, and granola into four parfait glasses. Repeat layers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.