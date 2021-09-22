Clarion University Volleyball: Piccolino, Selfridge Sweep PSAC Weekly Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) recently announced that Clarion Volleyball swept both categories on the West side, with Julia Piccolino earning PSAC West Athlete of the Week and Abigail Selfridge winning PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors.

The Golden Eagles went 3-1 at the Atlantic Region Crossover hosted by Wheeling and West Liberty over the weekend, with their only loss a five-setter on the road to the Cardinals. Clarion will enter PSAC West action this weekend with an 8-4 record overall.

Piccolino was dominant offensively at the Atlantic Region Crossover over the weekend. The junior outside recorded 72 total kills in four matches, averaging 4.50 kills per set, and hit .284 while taking 169 total swings. Piccolino had a season-high 24 kills in a five-set win over Fairmont State while hitting .339, committing just five errors in 56 attempts. She was even better in a three-set victory over Notre Dame College on Saturday, recording 17 kills on 23 swings with just two errors for a .652 attack percentage. Piccolino also recorded back-to-back Kill-Dig double-doubles in matches against Wheeling and Fairmont State, and averaged 2.25 digs per set.

Selfridge continued to be a rock on the back line for the Golden Eagles. She averaged a team-best 5.38 digs per set, totaling 86 total digs and helping hold Clarion opponents to a .185 hitting percentage for the weekend. She started things off with a 28-dig performance in five sets against Wheeling, and then followed up with a 26-dig performance against Fairmont State in the win. She was right in line with those strong numbers in a pair of sweep victories on Saturday, totaling 32 digs in six sets for a 5.33 digs/set average. Selfridge currently ranks second in the PSAC with a 5.68 digs per set average.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.