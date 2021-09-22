Featured Local Job: CNC Operator
UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring a CNC Operator for their Parker Location.
Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude is what you will find as their new CNC Operator at UFP Parker, LLC.
The following qualifications are required to be considered for the position.
Knowledge:
- Minimum high school diploma
- Minimum of 1 year of experience working with heavy manufacturing and/or assembly equipment or equivalent schooling
- Working knowledge of mathematical functions
- Basic understanding of computer equipment
- Must be at least 18 years of age
Skills and Abilities:
- Ability to work in a safe manner
- Ability to recognize the quality of material
- Demonstrates ability to perform LOTO
- Demonstrates ability to follow specific instructions and directions
- Demonstrate ability to use and operate hand tools
- Demonstrate ability to stack material properly
- Ability to pay attention to surroundings
- Ability to identify safety issues in their work area, and notice equipment malfunctions
- Ability to read a tape measure and read blueprints or plans
- Ability to troubleshoot the machine or equipment in use
- Ability to understand efficiencies and productivity measures
- Demonstrate eye-hand coordination
- Ability to work hours mandated by management
Conduct:
- Safety-conscious
- Team player and goal-oriented
- Open to change and positive attitude
- Committed to plant and company goals
- Participates in Safety and CI programs
- Punctual and reliable
- Looks for ways to improve productivity and department results
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
In addition to the CNC Operator position, they have openings at both their Emlenton and Parker locations. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.
