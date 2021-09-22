Featured Local Job: CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring a CNC Operator for their Parker Location.

Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude is what you will find as their new CNC Operator at UFP Parker, LLC.

The following qualifications are required to be considered for the position.

Knowledge:

Minimum high school diploma

Minimum of 1 year of experience working with heavy manufacturing and/or assembly equipment or equivalent schooling

Working knowledge of mathematical functions

Basic understanding of computer equipment

Must be at least 18 years of age

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work in a safe manner

Ability to recognize the quality of material

Demonstrates ability to perform LOTO

Demonstrates ability to follow specific instructions and directions

Demonstrate ability to use and operate hand tools

Demonstrate ability to stack material properly

Ability to pay attention to surroundings

Ability to identify safety issues in their work area, and notice equipment malfunctions

Ability to read a tape measure and read blueprints or plans

Ability to troubleshoot the machine or equipment in use

Ability to understand efficiencies and productivity measures

Demonstrate eye-hand coordination

Ability to work hours mandated by management

Conduct:

Safety-conscious

Team player and goal-oriented

Open to change and positive attitude

Committed to plant and company goals

Participates in Safety and CI programs

Punctual and reliable

Looks for ways to improve productivity and department results

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, they have openings at both their Emlenton and Parker locations. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.