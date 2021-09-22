Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III Floater

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Children & Youth Services and Mental Health units.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide paid holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 09/30/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com or via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or by email at ssutc[email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

