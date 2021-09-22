 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11pm – 7am, $18/hr Non-Exempt
Temp to perm 90 days

  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must adhere to all safety policies

    • Required skills/experience:

    • Welding
    • PLC Troubleshooting
    • Hydraulics
    • Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems
    • Computer skills
    • Lock out Tag out procedures

    For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

    Assembler – Oil City

    1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt
    Potential for Temporary to Permanent

    Requirements:

    • Prior use of hand/power tools
    • Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift
    • Ability to follow all safety regulations
    • Able to read prints for assembly

    Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

    For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

    Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

    $12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

    Job Requirements:

    • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
    • Must pass pre-employment screening
    • Must have steel-toed boots
    • Must have general mathematical skills
    • Must abide by all safety protocols
    • Understand lockout protocols
    • Must be able to work with a team

    Duties (but not limited to):

    • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
    • Count pieces in stacks
    • Tag bundles
    • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
    • Clean machines when they are down
    • Maintain clean work spaces

    For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

    About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

    All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

    For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

    Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

    all-season-logo


    Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
    Tags:

    Sports

    Local and National Sports News
    Sports
    Sports Archive

    Recipes

    Recipes submitted by our Readers
    Recipe of the Day Archive

    cinema

    local movie listings
    Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

    Feedback

    Have a suggestion?
    We want to hear from you!
    exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

    Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
    Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.