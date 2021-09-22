Featured Local Job: Temporary Part-Time Teacher

Clarion Area School District has a Temporary Part-Time 3rd Grade teaching position open immediately.

Must possess or be able to obtain all clearances.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Teaching application, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent



Clarion Area School District221 Liberty StreetClarion, PA 16214

The deadline for application is September 29, 2021.

