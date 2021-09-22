Featured Local Job: Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 11:09 AM
Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach.
Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District.
Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:
Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Positions are Filled
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.