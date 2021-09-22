‘Indivisible’ Holds Clarion Constitution Day Walk to Promote Masks

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – More than a dozen masked protesters last Friday walked the streets of Clarion to combat misinformation about masking and vaccination against COVID-19.

Local grassroots organization Indivisible We Rise staged a “Constitution Day Walk: Protect our Children” event and participants marched on Main Street.

They also stopped by the office of Clarion County Commissioners and the office of State Representative Donna Oberlander to drop off letters to express concern over our rural communities being torn apart by dissent over the issue of mask-wearing.

The group maintains that as a society, there are irrefutable situations that require the community to pull together for the good of all – including the prohibition of smoking in public places, using car seats, and the criminalization of drinking and driving.

“Wearing a mask in public is a small sacrifice to make to have any hope of returning to the normalcy we all crave,” stated a news release from the group.

The group urged the commissioners and Representative Oberlander to use their positions of leadership to promote “the practices recommended by scientists who have the highest level of training.” The group said it hoped that “our local leaders’ willingness to become a voice of reason on this important issue could save suffering and heartache for the families they were elected to serve.”

The statement continued “We all agree that our children belong in schools because most kids do better in the classroom. Also, we all believe that school should be a safe place for our children. Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s recent order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child-care providers reduces the risk that entire classrooms will need to quarantine, which means fewer disruptions to students. Because schools are places where close and prolonged contact between people occurs, without masking one individual with COVID can expose everyone in one space. Masks are safe and effective and our best defense against not only COVID infections but quarantines and school closures. Schools have a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for our children.”

According to Indivisible, “Masks are anywhere from 50 to 75 percent effective in decreasing the spread of respiratory droplets of an infected individual. The highly contagious Delta variant’s tendency to occur in younger, healthier individuals requires us to be cautious about potential threats to children; some children have exhibited severe, prolonged side effects from the multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Not all people can get vaccinated, but everyone can wear masks, and doing so protects fellow students with chronic illnesses and younger students who cannot get vaccinated yet. It is unfortunate that some students feel pressure from peers and adults to unmask especially since masking is an easy and highly effective form of protection.

“We all agree that our children need to be in school and that we all want to keep them safe. Wearing a mask has been proven throughout the pandemic to be an effective way to slow the spread. Now that the FDA has officially approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in persons aged 16 and older, our community has a safe and effective tool against COVID-19.”

As a highlight of the walk, Indivisible We Rise performed a light-hearted skit that highlighted masking and vaccination as measures a caring community can take to protect everyone’s health. The group plans to stage similar events in adjacent towns with the hope that encouraging the wider area to mask and vaccinate will protect children, families, and communities.

For more information, email [email protected]

