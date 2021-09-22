Local Woman Injured in Crash on Route 66 in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Marienville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place on State Route 66 late Monday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, September 20, on State Route 66 at its intersection with Haggerty Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 79-year-old Janet M. Huth, of Marienville, was operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla attempting to enter State Route 66 northbound from a stop sign at its intersection with Haggerty Drive. Huth pulled out into the path of a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, operated by 52-year-old Kenneth A. Foster, of Hinsdale, New York, that was traveling southbound on Route 66.

The truck struck the driver’s side of Huth’s vehicle, causing it to go into an uncontrolled spin. Huth’s vehicle then came to a final rest facing southeast of the west side of the roadway. The truck came to a final rest facing south in the southbound lane.

Huth suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Hamot by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Foster was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Huth was cited for a stop sign violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.