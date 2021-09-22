Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.

She was born September 6, 1943 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Frank Howard Rankin and Martha Chrispen Rankin.

She was a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School.

Marcia was a member of The Oakland United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Mitchell had worked for a number of years as a cashier at the former Bi-Lo and Riverside Supermarkets.

She was an avid bowler, and had served as a former member of The Women’s Bowling Association. She also enjoyed participating as a member of The Red Hat Society in Oil City.

In her spare time, Mrs. Mitchell enjoyed knitting, spending time in her flower gardens, attending family gatherings, and the companionship of her beloved late Yorkshire Terriers, and her present snorkie dog, Barney.

She was married December 19, 1964 in the Lamey Church to Cary C. Mitchell. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 26, 2019.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Lynn Bernal and husband, Raul “Bones” of Cooperstown; and by a son, William Paul Mitchell and wife, Lani of California, Maryland; and by her grandchildren: Nichole Brashears and Walter William Mitchell; and by three great-grandchildren: Leland Allen Brashears, Gavin Wesley Brashears and Heath Jacob Brashears.

Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: Jacqueline Taucher; Beverly Waclawski; Barbara Winger; and Dorothy Clark; and by a brother, Howard Edward “Ed” Rankin.

Family and friends may call Friday 10:30 –11AM in The Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 State Route 428, Oil City.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM Friday in the church with Reverend Lance S. Tucker, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to The Oakland United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.