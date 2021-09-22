Margaret E. Yarger, 77, of Fairmount City, passed away on Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at her home following a brief illness.

Born on May 20, 1944 in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rose (Nolf) Crissman.

She was married on December 7, 1970 to Everett R. Yarger.

She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband, Everett R. Yarger of Fairmount City, two children, Barry Crissman and his wife, Sherri, of New Bethlehem, Lisa Matters and her husband, Josh, of Brookville, and stepson Gene Yarger of Kittanning, seven grandchildren, Audriana Neiswonger, Shanelle Fancher (Lance), Isabella Neiswonger, Cody Neiswonger, Trisha Meneely, Jesse Yarger, and Chad Yarger, two great grandchildren, Ariana Johnston and Katelynn Meneely, one sister, Mary Jane Hetrick of New Bethlehem, and three brothers, Robert Crissman, Richard Crissman, and John Crissman, all of New Bethlehem, and a close friend and neighbor, Ardo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Crissman and a stepson Russ Yarger, a great grandson, Ryan Meneely, a brother, and six sisters.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10 to 11 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will be in the Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.