 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Margaret E. Yarger

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 05:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Margaret E. Yarger, 77, of Fairmount City, passed away on Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at her home following a brief illness.

Born on May 20, 1944 in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rose (Nolf) Crissman.

She was married on December 7, 1970 to Everett R. Yarger.

She was a homemaker and attended the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband, Everett R. Yarger of Fairmount City, two children, Barry Crissman and his wife, Sherri, of New Bethlehem, Lisa Matters and her husband, Josh, of Brookville, and stepson Gene Yarger of Kittanning, seven grandchildren, Audriana Neiswonger, Shanelle Fancher (Lance), Isabella Neiswonger, Cody Neiswonger, Trisha Meneely, Jesse Yarger, and Chad Yarger, two great grandchildren, Ariana Johnston and Katelynn Meneely, one sister, Mary Jane Hetrick of New Bethlehem, and three brothers, Robert Crissman, Richard Crissman, and John Crissman, all of New Bethlehem, and a close friend and neighbor, Ardo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Crissman and a stepson Russ Yarger, a great grandson, Ryan Meneely, a brother, and six sisters.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10 to 11 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will be in the Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.