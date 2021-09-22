 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Nancy Moore

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 05:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away September 21, 2021 at Butler Hospital.

Nancy was born June 15, 1943 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn Ragan.

Nancy graduated from Moniteau High School.

She married Ronald Moore on December 21, 1962.

Together the couple had three daughters Denise, Regan and Mindy.

Nancy worked alongside her husband at their garage, Moore and McFadden’s Car Garage in Kennerdell.

Nancy and Ron loved to travel in their motorhome across the United States. Together they have seen all 50 states.

They also shared a loved for drag racing and old cars.

Nancy was a regular at local car shows, pulling in with Ron in their red corvette.

Spending time with her kids and grandkids brought her much joy.

All of Nancy’s friends will dearly miss her good morning messages on the computer and regular messages she sent to everyone.

Nancy’s quick wit and contiguous smile will be missed by all.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband Ron of Kennerdell, her daughters Denise Marano and her husband Mike of Texas, Regan Tiller and her husband Don of Arizona and Mindy Moore of Kentucky. Nancy’s 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Kenneth and Ronald.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.