Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away September 21, 2021 at Butler Hospital.

Nancy was born June 15, 1943 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn Ragan.

Nancy graduated from Moniteau High School.

She married Ronald Moore on December 21, 1962.

Together the couple had three daughters Denise, Regan and Mindy.

Nancy worked alongside her husband at their garage, Moore and McFadden’s Car Garage in Kennerdell.

Nancy and Ron loved to travel in their motorhome across the United States. Together they have seen all 50 states.

They also shared a loved for drag racing and old cars.

Nancy was a regular at local car shows, pulling in with Ron in their red corvette.

Spending time with her kids and grandkids brought her much joy.

All of Nancy’s friends will dearly miss her good morning messages on the computer and regular messages she sent to everyone.

Nancy’s quick wit and contiguous smile will be missed by all.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband Ron of Kennerdell, her daughters Denise Marano and her husband Mike of Texas, Regan Tiller and her husband Don of Arizona and Mindy Moore of Kentucky. Nancy’s 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Kenneth and Ronald.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

