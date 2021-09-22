Police: Clarion Man Behind Bars for Choking Victim to Unconsciousness During Altercation

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars following an incident where he allegedly choked a male victim to the point of unconsciousness during an altercation in Clarion Borough last week.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Logan Darrick Rinehart.

According to a criminal complaint, around noon on Wednesday, September 15, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on South 7th Avenue for a report of an assault.

Before arriving at the scene, police made contact with the victim by phone.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that he and Logan Rinehart were involved in an altercation, and Rinehart had then squeezed his neck until he lost consciousness.

He also indicated Rinehart had already left the premises.

An officer then proceeded to the scene to interview the victim.

The victim told police he had been allowing Rinehart to stay at this residence for about a week because Rinehart had nowhere to live at the time. He reported that he and Rinehart began arguing, and it turned physical.

According to the complaint, the victim told police they were in the kitchen, and he had pushed Rinehart against the refrigerator. He noted that he was aware he shouldn’t have pushed Rinehart, but was very angry at the time.

The victim told police Rinehart then got behind him and choked him until he lost consciousness. When questioned if he was certain he had become unconscious, the victim told police he believed he had. He reported that afterward, Rinehart left the residence.

Police observed slight red marks on the victim’s neck, the complaint notes.

The victim was then advised to tell Rinehart he is no longer welcome at his residence.

According to the complaint, when police conducted a follow-up interview with the victim, they observed his neck was still red and bruised. He was then asked again if he had lost consciousness when Rinehart had him by the neck, and reportedly told police he is certain that he did.

Rinehart was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:40 p.m. on Monday, September 20, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 5 with Judge Quinn presiding.

