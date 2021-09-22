Police Release Details of Double Fatal Crash on Route 28 Involving Motorcycle & Car

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a deadly crash that took place on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Friday night.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:03 p.m. on Friday, September 17, on State Route 28 at its intersection with Shannondale Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say a witness reported they were traveling north on State Route 28 behind a 1999 Honda motorcycle when a 2013 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north behind the witness’s vehicle attempted to pass on a solid double yellow line at the same time as the motorcycle attempted to make a left turn onto Shannondale Road.

The Toyota then struck the motorcycle and continued north a short distance before coming to an uncontrolled rest on the western shoulder, facing southeast. The motorcycle continued northeast and came to an uncontrolled rest facing north on the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Douglas P. Craig, of New Bethlehem, and a passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Sarah M. Stewart, of Strattanville, were both thrown from the vehicle.

Both individuals were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker. Chief Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier also responded to the scene.

Police note Craig and Stewart were not wearing helmets.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as 29-year-old Jhonatan A. Gonzalez de la Cruz, of Providence, Rhode Island, was not using a seat belt and had to be extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means.

Gonzalez de la Cruz was subsequently transported to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

Police say charges against Gonzalez de la Cruz in relation to the crash are pending.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, two units from Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Summerville Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours as a result of the collision.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.