Police Seeking Red Ford F-150 Pickup Involved in Hit-and-Run Collision With Amish Buggy

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish buggy injuring several people on Wednesday on State Route 157.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, at the intersection of State Route 157 and Old Fryburg Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a red Ford F-150 struck an Amish buggy, causing injuries to the occupants of the buggy, and then fled the scene of the crash.

According to police, the red Ford F-150 should be missing its passenger-side mirror and should have minor front-end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

