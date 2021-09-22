Say What?!: N.C. State Basketball Coach Helps Football Fan Find Lost Wedding Ring

 

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

NC-State-basketball-coach-helps-football-fan-find-lost-wedding-ringNORTH CAROLINA – A North Carolina State University football fan who lost his wedding ring while tailgating before a game received some help from an unexpected source: Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

Will Yadusky, of Raleigh, who recently celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary, and said he was tailgating outside Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh before Saturday’s game when he felt his wedding ring fly off his finger.

Read the full story here.


