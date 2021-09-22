 

SPONSORED: Plan Your Next Event at The Haskell House

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

242536347_121286516924533_7058243111482223192_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is now booking for the 2022 wedding season.

With a historical background, The Haskell House pulls at the heartstrings of Clarion County natives, young and old.

242502615_121286463591205_3112513982250970197_n

Located in downtown Clarion, PA, The Haskell House is a spacious historic venue that offers 5,000 square feet of restored elegance and modern beauty. Dating back to the early 1800’s, the newly renovated venue includes a beautiful bridal suite, groom’s lounge, custom bar, kitchenette, and a lot of charm. From the original brick exposed on the walls, to the original tin ceilings, to the original wooden staircases, there is a little bit of history throughout the entire building.

242549898_121286393591212_1213717923347262242_n

The Haskell House primarily focuses on weddings and receptions, but it is the perfect space for any event such as:
– Bridal Showers
– Baby Showers
– Birthday Parties
– Anniversary Parties
– Rehearsal Dinners
– Holiday Parties
– New Year’s Eve Parties
….AND Much More!

242524560_121286286924556_881499298846595952_n

Stay up to date on the latest news at The Haskell House by liking their Facebook page.

Contact The Haskell House today by email at [email protected], by phone at 814-227-8054, or by text at 814-227-8054.

242523826_121286593591192_1364436543207769836_n


