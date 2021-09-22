Tempers Flare as Mask Mandate Takes Center Stage at Keystone School Board Meeting

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board met on Monday, September 20, for a heated meeting focused on Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for K-12 public schools.

The tension in the room was palpable as the public comment period began, and the hundreds of gathered parents and community members, as well as the board, listened intently to the many speakers arguing against the mask issue.

“Since March of 2020, we have submitted to people who think they know what is best for us without even stepping foot into our community or into our households to see how our children are really being affected,” said Leigh Black, a parent of a Keystone student.

Black argued the “real pandemic” was one of mental health brought on by restrictions in place to combat COVID-19. The mask mandate, in her view, was being used for nefarious purposes.

“On September 7, when the mandate was released, it was quite clear to me this isn’t just about masks. Our children are being used as pieces in a game of power and control, and we’re done playing the game,” she said.

“I hate doing this,” said Ian Fulton, a parent of three Keystone students, “but, if I’m doing this, please understand I feel I have no alternative.”

Fulton explained his frustration at having one of his daughters stay home and learn virtually after being “exposed” to the virus.

“These kids are using a program that at one time last year caused half of our students to struggle to the point of failure,” he said, “a program that our teachers are ill-equipped for and have no preparation or experience providing, causing a multitude of problems including simple oversights like lost explanations to egregious oversights, like IEPs being ignored or forgotten.”

“If you need to argue whether this is a pandemic or not, then it’s probably not a pandemic,” said Keystone parent Sarah Knepper. “If this was truly a pandemic, there wouldn’t any homeless on the streets; they would all be dead. If this was truly a pandemic, you would see fresh graves being dug at every cemetery you drive past. The fact of the matter is, that’s not the case.

“I’m asking you to just please, help us come together. We should be looking at where this came from and how we can unite as Americans to go after the people that put this all into motion and divided us in the first place.”

Another speaker, Liza Say, whose daughter is in the eighth grade at Keystone, stated she does not want to repeat the previous school year.

“What is absolutely inexcusable is that we are implementing the exact same failed programs and policies as we did last year,” she said.

Say argued Keystone misguides parents as to better options for virtual learning other than the district’s own program, and has a contract-tracing policy that makes it impossible for students to stay in the classroom.

“One way or another,” Say said, “our kids are going to win this time. If the school board agrees to our request, then they get to stay in school with common-sense policies designed to keep kids in person while always acknowledging my kid, my choice.

“If the school board does not agree to these reasonable requests, our kids will still win. It won’t be like the last time. We will pull together.”

After the public comment period ended, Keystone Superintendent Michael McCormick gave his masking recommendation to the board, explaining the school district has very little choice but to comply with the mandate.

“The lack of students wearing facial coverings has not been lost on the Pennsylvania Department of Education or the Pennsylvania Department of Health, who has provided the district with a list of consequences for not fully and vigorously following the order,” stated McCormick.

“These consequences include financial penalties on board members at a per student, per day rate, financial penalties to the district, removal of the district’s liability insurance, removal of the administration’s educational certificate or the superintendent’s commission, investigation by the United States Department of Education’s Division of Civil Rights, civil lawsuits brought upon the district, and personal lawsuits brought upon board members and administration.

“Parents cannot opt-out their children from wearing a mask if they’re opposed to the face coverings. On Monday, September 27, all students, if the board will approve this, be required to wear a face mask or a face shield.”

McCormick said students not wearing a mask would be provided with one, and if they or their parents continue to insist on non-compliance with the masking order, the student will be sent home.

In addition, he made the point that Keystone is suffering from concerning COVID-19 outbreaks, caused by a lack of mask-wearing among students.

“Only ten percent of our students are currently wearing a mask. That has caused a total of 16 positive COVID cases across the district this week. We have 183 students, staff, and faculty quarantining due to being closed contact.”

These comments were met by intense criticism and repudiation from the audience, whose frustrations, which had been building since the start of the meeting, finally boiled over.

“Did you not listen to what we were saying?!” exclaimed a man in the audience.

“Everything I heard sounded like Harrisburg to me,” said another man to thunderous applause. “I want to hear from my school board. We want to back you, but we can’t unless you back us.”

“That’s bullying,” and “resign,” were common refrains from the angered audience.

“Is our freedom for sale?” asked a Keystone parent named Buck Weaver. “Mr. McCormick, is my daughter’s freedom for sale?”

Impromptu speeches from various audience members opposing the mandate continued for about 30 minutes after McCormick’s comments until the anger died down enough for the meeting to continue.

After quickly conducting their other business, the board finally reached the decisive point of the meeting: voting on McCormick’s recommendation.

At this point, Board President John Slagle stood up and addressed the board and audience, explaining it might be prudent for the board to table the vote until next week because the mask mandate might become a moot issue by then.

“All I’m saying is the legislature is in session,” said Slagle. “They are going to act on the mask mandate. Why are we putting ourselves through all this? Let the administration do its job, it’s Harrisburg that caused this.”

Though this tactic was met with some criticism, it was ultimately decided by the board to follow Sagle’s advice.

The vote on the mask mandate was tabled for a special meeting of the board next Monday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Keystone Elementary gym.

