Union Parents Protest Mask Mandate: ‘Let Our Children Breathe’

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – To put it mildly, approximately 30 protesters gathered Tuesday morning in front of Union School District to let school directors know that they did not support mask mandates for students and their children.

The protestors also expressed fears of mandatory “jabs” in the future without the approval of parents and more control from the state that would require the teaching of critical race theory.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

All students at Union High School and Elementary are required to wear masks unless they have a medical excuse.

“The protest looks like there is a big group of people and a lot of opposition, but 95 percent of students have complied with the masking order, and they’ve been very respectful for the whole process,” Superintendent John Kimmel told exploreClarion.com on Tuesday.

“I’m really proud of that fact, and I do understand that some people don’t agree with the masking mandate, but I think most people have been pretty respectful to the whole situation.

“I get it. I understand that people want the freedom to choose, and I don’t argue with them or hold any ill will with anybody, for voicing their opinion. I would hope that our community could pull together – if there’s an argument to be made that it’s made with the people that put the mandate in place rather than the people who were required to mask.”

“There are approximately 345 students enrolled in the high school building grades 6-12 and 208 in the Sligo Elementary, grades K-5. All are required to mask.

“We’ve had a few families that have transitioned over to cyber programs, which I think we all kind of anticipated that that would happen. As far as the attendance rate this week, I haven’t seen a tremendous drop other than we were looking mainly at the numbers of students that were either compliant or non-compliant. We weren’t looking so much at those students that were in attendance.”

Exemption 504

Union uses 504 plans for excuses. 504 forms are usually formal plans that schools develop to give kids with disabilities the support they need.

If a student declines to wear a mask, the following steps are outlined on the Union webpage:

• Redirect the student to put on their mask;

• If no mask, provide one for the student;

• If they refuse, tell them they will go to the gymnasium until they either put on a mask or their parent comes to get them;

• If no compliance, direct the student to the gymnasium;

• If they refuse and the parent will not come to get them, they will remain in the gym; and

• Someone will document each student refusing to comply.

Parents declare it should be their choice

Parent Don Kimball explained why he was at the protest. Kimball is a parent of five children, one that attends Union High School and two go to Sligo Elementary.

“I’m here because, after deep thought and consideration with my wife, we decided that this mandate didn’t look right to us,” said Kimball. “The school board was coerced and a lot of coercion from the state.

“The State Secretary of Education set the mandate, and that feels like politics. It just doesn’t look right. Any time threats are made to force people to do what you want them to do, that’s not. In speaking to some members of the school board, they agree with exactly the same thing we’re saying here.”

Kimball said a number of our school board members have told him they agree with our stance, but they won’t stand up to the state. They have their own reasons for that, so what we’re protesting here is twofold, or maybe a little bit more diverse than that.

“If you want to wear a mask; wear a mask, and we don’t care if you’re wearing a mask. It’s a personal issue and personal business. The politics of COVID are politicized. It’s hard for anyone to know what the truth is nowadays on either side because it’s been so politicized. We don’t want this on our children.”

“Let Our Children Breathe”

Amber Socha is a mother of a daughter, 12-year old Madison enrolled at Union High School, and is a vocal mask opponent.

“This protest is parents coming together as a community,” said Amber. “We’re protesting to unmask our children. Let our children breathe, let them have their own rights to say if they would rather mask or not mask, and do not take their rights from them.

“I had the virus at the beginning of the year. I do not fear it. I’m not saying that it doesn’t harm some people, and my heart goes out to them and I pray for them every night. As far as myself I’ve had it and my doctor in Clarion said he stood behind us and the children.” Amber declined to reveal the name of her doctor.

“I chose not to get vaccinated and my daughter will not. She has told me she chooses not to get vaccinated. Unlike the school, I gave my daughter a choice when it comes to her body: her body, her choice.

“In Harrisburg, this stuff is still in litigation. It’s not even a law; it’s in litigation. So, it’s up for discussion. That means our parents, our kids should be making their own choice. We can go everywhere else without a mask, but the school. Why do this to our children? Because it’s divide and conquer.

“The next step is litigation.

“We have people working on the researching, everything. We’re getting our ducks in a row because we’re going to be pursuing a lawsuit against the school and the school board. We need help on replacing this school board. Not all of them are bad eggs, but the majority of them are, and none of them are standing up and saying anything. It’s like the cat’s got their tongue or the board president’s got their tongue. You can’t say anything. So they don’t even have freedom of speech of the ones that are trying to do right.”

Keep the politics out of our schools

“We believe that we have the rights as parents to decide whether or not we want children to wear a mask, especially because there’s no vaccine that they can take,“ said Kimball.

“Nothing has been approved by the FDA, and the same is also true for a booster shot. Two people high up at the FDA recently resigned their positions over the booster shot. It’s very questionable about what’s going on right now, and with all of that being said, as parents, we have a right to say, ‘our child’s not wearing a mask, period.’

“I told them during the school board meeting last Thursday that if they believe in something and are not willing to stand up for it, maybe this is a fight that they don’t have the stomach for.

“Maybe they didn’t see coming and don’t want to be in, and that’s fine. Maybe you should step down and let somebody else on the board who will take up this fight. I, for one, would absolutely do that. There’s a number of parents that would do that. I run a small business, and I don’t really have the time for it, but I’ll do it because this fight needs to be stopped.

“If it’s a mask mandate today; it’s a vaccine mandate tomorrow. Then it’s a critical race theory mandate or something like that under another name. And then after that, it could be your child decides they want to transition or something like that and you don’t get the right as a parent to say, they can’t have surgery.

“That’s not happening. We’re stopping this here and now. It’s not about right. It’s not about the left. I don’t want right-sided politics in my school as well as the left side of politics. I just want the kids to be educated, leave them alone, educate them what they need to be educated in mathematics, English, science, and history.

“Don’t put a spin on it, and keep the politics out of our schools.”

Keep your fingers off of our children

“And, there is one message I want to send to our local officials. I’ve contacted Glenn Thompson’s office, and he said this is a local issue,” said Kimball. “So are his votes. Yeah. It’s the members that represent us in the federal government and in state government to stand up against this and telling me that you’re the minority or that you can’t oppose a governor because he has all the power is incorrect. I want to hear their voices just as loudly.

“These are our children. These are absolutely our children and get your fingers off of them. They don’t belong to you. We’re not your subject. And they are not your subjects either.”

