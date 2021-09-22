 

EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch Issued for Clarion County

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 02:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

242708808_4766558253377495_6097972410316529965_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, for the following locations:

ALLEGHENY
ARMSTRONG

BEAVER
BUTLER
CLARION
CRAWFORD
ERIE
FAYETTE
FOREST
GREENE
INDIANA
JEFFERSON
LAWRENCE
MERCER
VENANGO
WASHINGTON
WESTMORELAND


