EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, for the following locations:

ALLEGHENY

ARMSTRONG



BEAVERBUTLERCLARIONCRAWFORDERIEFAYETTEFORESTGREENEINDIANAJEFFERSONLAWRENCEMERCERVENANGOWASHINGTONWESTMORELAND

