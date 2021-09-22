EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch Issued for Clarion County
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 @ 02:09 PM
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, for the following locations:
ALLEGHENY
ARMSTRONG
BEAVER
BUTLER
CLARION
CRAWFORD
ERIE
FAYETTE
FOREST
GREENE
INDIANA
JEFFERSON
LAWRENCE
MERCER
VENANGO
WASHINGTON
WESTMORELAND
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.