A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

