Clarion Area School Announces Homecoming Court

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area Senior High School has announced its 2021 homecoming court.

Pictured, left to right, are Homecoming Court members Jordan Best, Aidan Quinn, Olivia Kiser, Cam Lapinto, Noel Anthony, Ryan Alston, Korrin Burns, Milton McElravy, Payton Simko, Luca Cherico, Natalie Cussins, Kade Phillips, Isabella Scott, and Cole Wrhen.

The homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, October 1, at University Stadium with the crowning taking place at half time.

