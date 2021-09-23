Clarion Borough Approves EADS Group for Pool Renovation Assistance

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council met during an additional meeting on Tuesday night to approve the EADS Group for technical assistance with the Clarion Borough Pool renovations.

“The borough is going for a DCNR recreations grant,” Borough Projects Coordinator Todd Colosimo explained to exploreClarion.com. “We’re trying to get that funding to make major renovations on the pool, do a really good job around the pool.”

The EADS Group is working closely with the borough to provide technical data such as cost estimates or any field measurements needed for the grant, a Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant from the DCNR.

Though the EADS Group will start their part of the pool project, Colosimo said the grant application will not be ready until next spring.

“I suspect it will be submitted in April 2022,” he said. “We’ll need all that information before we can put it together.”

The pool renovation project is expected to target all different areas of the pool complex, such as the perimeter fence, the pumphouse, ADA accessibility in the facility, and the pool itself.

“There are things that need outright replaced,” Colosimo stated, “like the bathhouse roof. There are things that need refurbished. It just depends. We know there are a couple of things that we could do, so now that we have EADS retained, we’re going to be taking a closer look. We’re going to try to take a look at everything and see what it needs.”

Previously, the Clarion Borough Council decided to not open the pool this year citing the number of repairs needed to bring it up to code.

At a borough council meeting on May 4 of this year, council member Rachel Roberts stated, “We had every intention of going forward and starting, but there are just too many things at the actual pool itself that needs to be repaired.”

In other business, the council:

• Approved Main Street Lighting Standard Invoice in the amount of $37,376.00 for Main Street decorative lighting materials.

• Approved Clarion County to drawdown FFY 2016 Clarion Borough CDBG Funds in the amount of $37,376.00 to pay the Main Street Lighting Standard Invoice.

