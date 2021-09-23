Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sparkling Oranges

Save this simple, yet elegant, recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup orange marmalade



1 cup white grape juice1/2 cup lemon-lime soda8 large oranges, peeled and sectioned3 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted3 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

-In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and marmalade; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in grape juice and soda. Pour over orange sections; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Using a slotted spoon, remove oranges to a serving dish. Sprinkle with almonds and coconut.

