 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sparkling Oranges

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Save this simple, yet elegant, recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup orange marmalade

1 cup white grape juice
1/2 cup lemon-lime soda
8 large oranges, peeled and sectioned
3 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted
3 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

-In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and marmalade; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in grape juice and soda. Pour over orange sections; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Using a slotted spoon, remove oranges to a serving dish. Sprinkle with almonds and coconut.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.