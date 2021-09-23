Deer Creek to Host Mommie & Me Pumpkin Latte Slime Event
Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a special Mommy & Me (Daddies, too!) Pumpkin Latte Slime event on Sunday, September 26.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
This one will make memories like no other!
Help your little ones create two different slimes in a science experiment that will entertain everyone. It looks and smells so delicious!
Talk about layering and chemical reactions as they work important sensory muscles in their little hands. It’s a win-win for moms and kids!
A snack, as always, is included.
Tickets are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
