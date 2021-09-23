Dick’s: Dry Cleaning No Longer Provided, Other Services Still Available

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – While the iconic Dick’s Dry Cleaning in Shippenville will no longer be offering dry cleaning services, they haven’t completely closed.

Owner Dick Salvo told exploreClarion.com that while the Dick’s Dry Cleaning is no longer offering dry cleaning services after a major equipment failure recently, the business is still offering many other services.

“We are still offering the shoe repair and clothing alterations. We also do sewing machine and vacuum repair, as well as washing, dry, and fold services, and wash, dry, and iron services,” Salvo said.

The business is currently open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

According to Salvo, the current laundry services are for washable items, rather than dry clean only items, but along with regular clothing items, the business also regularly handles larger washable items, such as blankets and bedspreads.

“We’ve actually been getting a lot of large comforters and bedspreads that are washable.”

Salvo noted the shoe repair part of the business is still going strong, as is the clothing alteration service.

“In-house, we can do things like shortening pants and taking things in, but we also have an outside seamstress that can do just about anything.”

He noted that after the boiler for his dry cleaning system blew out, and he found that he would be unable to replace or repair it, he knew that he would have to stop offering dry cleaning services and sell off his equipment.

Still, he worried about the customers who depended on them.

“I laid in bed worrying about our customers for several nights.”

That’s when he decided to start reaching out to other dry cleaners in the region, to see if he could still do something to help those looking for dry cleaning services in the local area.

First, he contacted Joe’s Tux Shop in DuBois, which has a drop-off location at Nicole’s Bridal in Seneca, but they were unable to take on another drop-off location in the Clarion area.

Nevertheless, they did suggest that he reach out to another business, Chubby’s Tux Shop & Cleaners in Clearfield.

Luckily, Chubby’s was amenable to the idea, and agreed to seek out drop-off locations in the area, and they are now accepting dry cleaning drop offs at Pristine Nails on Main Street in Clarion and Diane’s Linen & Yarn Shoppe on Liberty Street in Franklin.

“I kind of felt better after that. We just had such a large business and clientele, but at least there’s somebody to take that over, and we have that covered.”

Although things are much different for the business, with the reduced hours and services, Salvo said he plans to soldier on with the other services.

“I wasn’t anticipating this at all, but business had already dropped off with COVID and everyone working from home, so when the boiler went, that was just the final blow.

“I’ve already sold off most of my (dry cleaning) equipment, and I’m just trying to keep something afloat here.”

