Douglas Paul “Doug” Craig

Douglas “Doug” Craig Jr., 36, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2021.

Born March 3, 1985, he was the son of Tina Hazlett of New Bethlehem and Douglas Craig of Lawsonham.

Doug attended Clarion Area High School and later attended Triangle Technical Institute where he received an Associated Degree in Metallurgy and Welding Fabrications. He was a welder by trade.

Doug was an avid archery hunter and trapper and he belonged to the National Field and Archery Association. Doug was a devoted father and brother. He had an adventurous soul and enjoyed life outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.

Doug is survived by his mother and father; sister, Courtney Rearick and Ben Goheen and their son Bentley; brother, Brandon Brown; aunt and uncle, Tina and Jody Bowser and their children Emily and Adam and his wife Tia; grandfather, Paul Craig and children Makenzie and Kayden Craig.

Also surviving is Doug’s former wife, Cara Hockenberry, which he shares son Everett Paul Craig.

A memorial will be held at the Madison Twp. Reunion grounds (formerly the Craig reunion grounds) in Tidal. Friends and family will be notified of this date.

Online condolences may be sent to Doug’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.