Emergency Personnel Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

DE556CB2-632E-4F03-9065-D4CE9969C60AELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 208 in Elk Township on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was reported around 10:31 a.m. on State Route 208 just south of Shippenville in Elk Township.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 11:09 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

