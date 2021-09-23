Erica Lynn Mortland, 76, died Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Erica grew up in the Washington, DC, area and moved seven years ago to Christ the King Manor where she died.

She was born on May 11, 1945, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of Major Robert A. Mortland and Doris (Seigworth) Mortland Raybould. Both parents and her stepfather predeceased her.

Erica graduated from Walter Johnson High School, Rockville, MD, and went on to attend Penn State, State College, PA. She then started her forty-five-year working career in the corporate offices of Maryland Casualty Life Insurance and stayed with them through various mergers until she retired from Zurich American Insurance Company as a workman’s comp adjuster.

Her favorite things in life were collecting quantities of whatever struck her fancy at the time, being obstinate (those at the Manor called it “spunky”) and provoking an argument. Erica was also happy to donate some of the things she collected to the Manor as prizes for Bingo and contests. She was a big fan of the Washington Redskins and Nationals and had a real soft spot for her nieces and nephews.

Erica became part of a blended family when her mother married Merrill E. Raybould ten years after the death of her father.

Erica is survived by her two brothers Robert A. Mortland, Jr., and his wife Carol in Reynoldsville, PA, and Dan S. Mortland and his wife Cheryl in Lake Fredrick, VA, and a sister Ruth Raybould Carmi and her husband David in Leesburg, FL. She is also survived by stepsister Marilyn Kirby, stepbrothers Thomas Raybould and his wife Frankie, and David Raybould and his wife Ginny all in Leesburg, FL. Erica held a special place in her heart for her cousin Joy Jackson and her husband Tom in Laytonsville, MD.

There will be no public visitation and a future memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

