Jefferson County History Center Family Bicycle Ride & Poker Run Event Declared a Success

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center’s 3rd Annual JCHC Family Bicycle Poker Run from Brookville to Summerville on the Redbank Rails to Trails has been declared a huge success.

The event had 62 adult riders and 26 kids ages four to 17, and a great time was had by all. The event also had lots of food at the picnic at end of the ride in Summerville. This year, Dinger Dogs was invited to cook the hotdogs, which were a bit hit.

Prizes were awarded for best and worst poker hands in the adult category. In the under 18 category, prizes were awarded for Teens (13 to 17), the “Junior” age group (six to 12), and Tots (five and under). The highest total number from five games played along the trail in each age group and the lowest number also snagged a prize.

Best Poker Hand went to Patricia Thrush, of Summerville. The prize, valued at $150.00 total, was an Amazon Echo and Smart Plug, Tune-up Gift Certificate from Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards, and a $50.00 Walmart Gift Card. Worst Poker Hand went to Brian Miller, of Brookville. The prize, valued at $100.00 total, was a bike toolset and pump, Donut Bandit Bikes Tune-up gift certificate, and a $50.00 McDonald’s Gift Card.

In the Teen category, Levi Solada, of Kersey, had the highest number of five games and won Fox Pizza and Arby’s gift certificates and a Clarion Bicycle Tune-up gift certificate. Caden Miller, of Brookville, with the lowest number, won Pizza Hut and Subway gift certificates and a Clarion Bicycle Tune-up. They both received a Scripture Rocks Heritage Park Water Bottle, compliments of JCHC.

Junior prizes for both highest and lowest numbers were bicycle helmets, compliments of JCHC; also Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Sheetz gift certificates. Tots prizes (ages one to five) were kids’ bicycle bells sporting happy face and animal designs, Buff’s ice cream gift cards, and mini stuffed critters from the JCHC Gift Shop.

Major marketing sponsors for this event were PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, The Brookville Mirror and the Jefferson Democrat. Bicycle shop marketing partners and gift sponsors were Donut Bandit Bikes & Boards and Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor. Picnic sponsors included Giant Eagle, Hometown Market, and Anna’s Place, a new discount grocery at 441 Madison St (behind the lumber company).

Special thanks also goes to Redbank Valley Trails Association for use of the trail, the Main Sponsor of the event, the Matson Family.

JCHC would like to thank all of the bicyclists and volunteers who helped make this a fun event and a huge fundraising success for the History Center.

JCHC is currently planning to hold an even better 4th Annual Bicycle Ride & Poker Run next September.

